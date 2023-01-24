Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Kentucky 13-6; Vanderbilt 10-9
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt hasn't won a contest against UK since Feb. 27 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday.
Things were close when the Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs clashed this past Saturday, but Vanderbilt ultimately edged out the opposition 85-82. Vanderbilt got double-digit scores from five players: guard Ezra Manjon (19), guard Tyrin Lawrence (15), forward Myles Stute (14), guard Jordan Wright (12), and guard Trey Thomas (12).
Meanwhile, UK was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, winning 76-67. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to forward Jacob Toppin, who had 17 points, and guard Antonio Reeves, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. At 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, UK isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.
Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 10-9 and UK to 13-6. Ezra Manjon will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kentucky's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kentucky have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Vanderbilt.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Feb 02, 2022 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 70
- Jan 11, 2022 - Kentucky 78 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 17, 2021 - Kentucky 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 05, 2021 - Kentucky 77 vs. Vanderbilt 74
- Feb 11, 2020 - Kentucky 78 vs. Vanderbilt 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 52
- Jan 12, 2019 - Kentucky 56 vs. Vanderbilt 47
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kentucky 83 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Feb 28, 2017 - Kentucky 73 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Jan 10, 2017 - Kentucky 87 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Feb 27, 2016 - Vanderbilt 74 vs. Kentucky 62
- Jan 23, 2016 - Kentucky 76 vs. Vanderbilt 57