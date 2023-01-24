Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Kentucky 13-6; Vanderbilt 10-9

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt hasn't won a contest against UK since Feb. 27 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday.

Things were close when the Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs clashed this past Saturday, but Vanderbilt ultimately edged out the opposition 85-82. Vanderbilt got double-digit scores from five players: guard Ezra Manjon (19), guard Tyrin Lawrence (15), forward Myles Stute (14), guard Jordan Wright (12), and guard Trey Thomas (12).

Meanwhile, UK was able to grind out a solid victory over the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, winning 76-67. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to forward Jacob Toppin, who had 17 points, and guard Antonio Reeves, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. At 3-8 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, UK isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

Their wins bumped Vanderbilt to 10-9 and UK to 13-6. Ezra Manjon will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kentucky's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Vanderbilt.