Vanderbilt vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

LSU @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: LSU 17-4; Vanderbilt 8-13

What to Know

The #18 LSU Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. LSU and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Memorial Gym. The Tigers are cruising in on a ten-game winning streak while Vanderbilt is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.

LSU beat the Ole Miss Rebels 73-63 on Saturday. It was another big night for LSU's guard Javonte Smart, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Florida Gators. Guard Saben Lee wasn't much of a difference maker for Vanderbilt and finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 36 minutes on the court.

LSU's win brought them up to 17-4 while Vanderbilt's defeat pulled them down to 8-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: LSU enters the contest with 4.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Vanderbilt is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last five games against Vanderbilt.