Who's Playing

Memphis @ Vanderbilt

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Memorial Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Tigers were 22-11 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.