Who's Playing

Michigan @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: Michigan 18-15; Vanderbilt 21-14

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Michigan Wolverines are set to clash at noon ET March 18 at Memorial Gym in the second round of the NIT. Vanderbilt is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Commodores beat the Yale Bulldogs 71-62 on Tuesday. Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Toledo Rockets by a score of 90-80. Guard Kobe Bufkin and center Hunter Dickinson were among the main playmakers for Michigan as the former had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight boards and the latter had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. The Wolverines have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.