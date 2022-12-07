Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-3; Vanderbilt 4-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Pitt netted a 68-60 win over the NC State Wolfpack last week. It was another big night for the Panthers' guard Jamarius Burton, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Vanderbilt sidestepped the Wofford Terriers for a 65-62 victory. Four players on Vanderbilt scored in the double digits: forward Liam Robbins (14), guard Tyrin Lawrence (13), forward Myles Stute (11), and guard Ezra Manjon (11).

Pitt is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Pitt is now 6-3 while the Commodores sit at 4-4. The Panthers are 4-1 after wins this year, Vanderbilt 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Commodores are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.