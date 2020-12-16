The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Richmond Spiders in an interesting non-conference matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Vanderbilt has only two games under its belt in 2020-21, though Jerry Stackhouse's team sits with a perfect 2-0 mark. On the Richmond side, there is a more established track record across five games. The Spiders won their first four outings this season, but Richmond is coming off a road loss to West Virginia in its last contest.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Spiders as seven-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 146.5 in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Richmond odds. Before you make any Richmond vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Richmond. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Richmond vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Richmond spread: Richmond -7

Vanderbilt vs. Richmond over-under: 146.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Richmond money line: Richmond -320, Vanderbilt +250

VANDY: The Commodores are 7-6-2 against the spread in the last 15 non-conference games

RICH: The Spiders are 2-3 against the spread this season

Latest Odds: Vanderbilt Commodores +6.5 Bet Now

Why Vanderbilt can cover



The Commodores have a strong offensive infrastructure, headlined by sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 assists per game this season. Vanderbilt is an excellent free throw shooting team so far this season, converting at an 86 percent clip, and the Commodores are a top-50 team in two-point shooting at 56.5 percent. The Commodores have also been elite on the offensive glass, grabbing 40.5 percent of their own misses.

Defensively, Vanderbilt currently leads the country in free throw rate allowed, keeping its opponents off the charity stripe at an elite level. The Commodores are also a top-five group nationally in two-point shooting allowed (36.5 percent), and Richmond ranks well below the national average in offensive rebound rate (20.8 percent) and three-point shooting (31.6 percent).

Why Richmond can cover

Richmond is strong on both ends, as evidenced by above-average metrics in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. The Spiders boast a 53.3 percent effective field goal shooting this season, including an impressive 56.8 percent mark on two-point attempts. Richmond also takes care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 16.3 percent of possessions.

Defensively, the Spiders create a turnover on 20.6 percent of possessions, which rates as strongly above-average, and Richmond is also a top-50 team in steal rate at 11.9 percent. Richmond can also close out effectively on perimeter shooters, holding opponents to just 29.0 percent from three-point range and making life difficult on the opposition.

How to make Richmond vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with five players projected to score in double figures. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Richmond? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.