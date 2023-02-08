An SEC battle is on tap between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt is 11-12 overall and 8-5 at home, while the Volunteers are 19-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. It's a rivalry that Tennessee has dominated both recently and historically, winning the last 11 head-to-head meetings and holding a 129-75 advantage in the all-time series.

However, the Commodores have covered the spread in six of their last 10 matchups with Tennessee. This time around, the Volunteers are favored by 10 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 134.5. Before you make any Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee :

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -10

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee over/under: 134.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -550, Vanderbilt +400

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores are coming off a 74-71 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at home. Liam Robbins had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the win, while Tyrin Lawrence also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Vanderbilt held Ole Miss to just 36.5% shooting from the floor but it was the first time the Commodores had held an opponent to under 40% shooting since Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 30. Tennessee can be prone to streaky offensive play at times (four games under 30% shooting from the floor) and Vanderbilt will need to turn in another strong defensive performance to match the intensity it will face at the other end.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee had to survive one of those aforementioned poor shooting nights in its last contest, sneaking past Auburn 46-43 on Saturday at home despite a 27.0% shooting effort. And that was because the Volunteers were able to hold Auburn to just 23.3% shooting from the field and 11.1% from the 3-point line.

Their opponents have shot 34.3% from the floor and 21.9% from the 3-point line for the season and Rick Barnes' squad is only allowing 54.6 points per game, leading the country in all three categories. However, Tennessee is shooting just 43.0% collectively from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, ranking outside the top 265 in both categories.

