Vanderbilt vs. Tulsa: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-1; Tulsa 5-1

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Tulsa skips in on four wins and Vanderbilt on three.

The Golden Hurricane can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 78-47. The Golden Hurricane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Reggie Jones led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.

As for Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down Southeastern Louisiana 78-70. The Commodores got double-digit scores from five players: G Maxwell Evans (16), G Scotty Pippen Jr. (15), F Aaron Nesmith (14), G Saben Lee (12), and F Dylan Disu (11).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Golden Hurricane and the Commodores clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.