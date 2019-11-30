Vanderbilt vs. Tulsa: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tulsa basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. Tulsa (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-1; Tulsa 5-1
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have been homebodies their last four games, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Tulsa skips in on four wins and Vanderbilt on three.
The Golden Hurricane can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 78-47. The Golden Hurricane's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Reggie Jones led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points.
As for Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, Vanderbilt took down Southeastern Louisiana 78-70. The Commodores got double-digit scores from five players: G Maxwell Evans (16), G Scotty Pippen Jr. (15), F Aaron Nesmith (14), G Saben Lee (12), and F Dylan Disu (11).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Golden Hurricane and the Commodores clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines win the tournament title by beating top-10 teams in back-to-back games
-
Podcast: Impressive start for Michigan
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss which team should be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll
-
Markus Howard scores 51 in win over USC
Howard made history in a monstrous win over the Trojans on Friday evening
-
Oregon-UNC delayed as game ball missing
You don't see this every day
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces test
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top...
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...