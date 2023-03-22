The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Gym in a 2023 NIT Quarterfinal matchup. Vanderbilt is 22-14 overall and 14-5 at home, while UAB is 27-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. Vanderbilt is a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NIT bracket, while UAB earned a No. 4 seed after falling in the Conference USA tournament championship to Florida Atlantic.

Both teams have covered the spread in six of their last eight games. This game is listed as a pick'em according to the latest Vanderbilt vs. UAB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 153. Before entering any UAB vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB spread: Vanderbilt PK

Vanderbilt vs. UAB over/under: 153 points

Vanderbilt vs. UAB money line: Vanderbilt -110, UAB -110

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Commodores proved too difficult a challenge as Vanderbilt escaped with a 66-65 win. The Commodores relied on the efforts of guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 24 points along with nine boards, and guard Ezra Manjon, who had 17 points.

Since losing to Alabama by 57 points in a regular-season matchup, Vanderbilt has won 12 of its last 14 games and 3-point shooting and 3-point defense have been critical to that success. The Commodores are shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc during that stretch, while opponents are shooting just 29.8% from deep.

What you need to know about UAB

UAB enjoyed a cozy 77-59 win over the Morehead State Eagles in its Round of 16 matchup on Sunday. Forward Ty Brewer was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Blazers, picking up 25 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Blazers have also been rolling late in the season, winning 14 of their final 16 games, with their only losses coming to North Texas and FAU. Senior guard Jordan Walker is averaging 22.6 points per game to lead a UAB offense that ranks 10th in the nation in scoring (81.6 points per game).

