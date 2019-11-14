VCU fans troll LSU coach Will Wade by dressing up as FBI agents

LSU head coach Will Wade was suspended for the team's NCAA Tournament run last March after being caught on an FBI wiretap offering to pay recruit Javonte Smart. Wade served as VCU's head coach prior to heading down to the Bayou and faced off against his old team on Wednesday. VCU fans came to the game prepared to troll Wade.

The VCU fanbase certainly brought their "A" game with Wade and LSU in town. Multiple fans wore FBI jackets, hats, and fake mustaches and sat near the end of the LSU bench and Wade, The Advocate reported.

VCU fans aren't holding back on Will Wade and LSU. 😂



Dressed as FBI agents, they're right at the end of the bench harping on Wade's part in the FBI scandal. pic.twitter.com/FlPX5YjERU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 14, 2019

Despite the ribbing, Wade didn't take anything too personally.

"No, in all seriousness, I know it probably didn't end how everybody wanted it to," Wade said. "But you appreciate the atmosphere and the fans."

Fans got on Wade before the game even started and serenaded him with a minute-long rendition of boos. It was the 137th consecutive sellout for VCU and the fans weren't going to miss an opportunity to let Wade hear it.

In addition, the "Rowdy Rams" student section proceeded to toss fake $100 bills into the air to mock Wade.

During Wade's time in Richmond, he accumulated a 51-20 record and led the Rams to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

VCU ended up getting the best of No. 23 LSU as the Rams came away with an 84-82 win on their home floor.