Alcorn State Braves @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-7, VCU 4-5

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

The VCU Rams will be playing at home against the Alcorn State Braves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Rams couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 85-80. VCU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Toibu Lawal, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for VCU was Zeb Jackson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a grim 90-69 defeat to the Tigers. Alcorn State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Alcorn State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Djahi Binet, who scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds, and Jeremiah Gambrell who scored 17 points.

Alcorn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Clemson racked up 26.

The Rams have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season. As for the Braves, they bumped their record down to 1-7 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.