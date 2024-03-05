Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Duquesne 18-11, VCU 19-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Duquesne Dukes and the VCU Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Duquesne in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

George Mason typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 59-51 win over the Patriots. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:55 mark of the first half, when Duquesne was facing a 14-2 deficit.

Duquesne got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Fousseyni Drame out in front who scored ten points.

After soaring to a 21-point victory in their last game, VCU came back down to earth on Saturday. They fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat VCU has suffered since January 6th.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Max Shulga, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Toibu Lawal, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Dukes are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 19-10.

While only Duquesne took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Tuesday, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep VCU in mind: they have a solid 18-11 record against the spread this season.

Duquesne beat VCU 79-70 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duquesne since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

VCU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Duquesne.