Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-9, VCU 7-5

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The VCU Rams will stay at home for another game and welcome the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be strutting in after a victory while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that VCU was far and away the favorite against Md.-E. Shore. The Rams were the clear victor by a 75-51 margin over the Hawks. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, as VCU's was.

Among those leading the charge was Max Shulga, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Christian Fermin was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb fought the good fight in their overtime game against Akron on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Zips 94-90. Gardner-Webb's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Rams' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VCU beat Gardner-Webb 69-57 in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Will VCU repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.