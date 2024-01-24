Halftime Report

Loyola Chi. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Loyola Chi. leads 36-33 over VCU.

Loyola Chi. entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will VCU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 13-6, VCU 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the VCU Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Stuart Siegel Center. Loyola Chi. has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Ramblers beat the Rams 65-61. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:11 mark of the first half, when Loyola Chi. was facing a 30-18 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Des Watson, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dame Adelekun, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, VCU entered their tilt with Saint Louis with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went the Rams' way against the Billikens on Friday as the Rams made off with a 85-61 win. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

VCU can attribute much of their success to Joe Bamisile, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 0 assists. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Max Shulga was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Ramblers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for the Rams, their victory bumped their record up to 11-7.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

VCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.