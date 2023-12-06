Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Memphis 5-2, VCU 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

VCU will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored VCU last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 63-60.

Despite their loss, VCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jason Nelson, who scored 11 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Memphis found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 80-77. Memphis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from David Jones, who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Nick Jourdain, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 4-4 and the Spartans to 6-3.

Not only did VCU and Memphis lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be VCU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

VCU and Memphis both have 1 win in their last 2 games.