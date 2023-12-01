Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-3, VCU 4-3

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the VCU Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Norfolk State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 34 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Tribe 96-62 at home. The oddsmakers were on Norfolk State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, a fact VCU proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Nittany Lions by a score of 86-74.

VCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alphonzo Billups III led the charge by scoring 23 points. Another player making a difference was Max Shulga, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Spartans' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.8 points per game. As for the Rams, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.