Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-16, VCU 18-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the VCU Rams and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 28th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rams beat the Hawks 73-69. The victory was just what VCU needed coming off of a 74-52 loss in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Toibu Lawal, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Lawal didn't help VCU's cause all that much against the Minutemen on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 84-61 defeat to the Explorers.

Rhode Island's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Weston, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds, and Zek Montgomery who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds. Weston didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against the Spiders on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season.

VCU barely slipped by the Rams in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 55-54. Will VCU repeat their success, or do the Rams have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 6 out of their last 10 games against VCU.