After a tough loss on the road their last time out, VCU looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Richmond 44-13. This matchup looks nothing like the tight 79-76 margin from VCU's win over Richmond in their previous head-to-head back in March of 2024.

VCU already has ten blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Richmond Spiders @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Richmond 7-14, VCU 16-5

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for VCU. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. The timing is sure in the Rams' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home while the Spiders have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

VCU is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Saint Louis just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 78-69 to the Billikens.

The losing side was boosted by Zeb Jackson, who scored 15 points along with two steals. Joe Bamisile, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Even though they lost, VCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Louis only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Richmond also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to George Wash. by a score of 75-66.

Richmond's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of B. Artis White, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points, and Mikkel Tyne, who had 13 points along with four steals. The dominant performance also gave White a new career-high in threes (five).

VCU's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-5. As for Richmond, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: VCU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given VCU's sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

VCU couldn't quite finish off Richmond when the teams last played back in March of 2024 and fell 79-76. Will VCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

VCU is a big 19-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

VCU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.