Saint Joseph's Hawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 17-10, VCU 17-9

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

VCU is 7-2 against the Hawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

After soaring to 95 points the game before, VCU faltered in their contest on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-52 to the Minutemen. VCU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Saint Joseph's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They secured a 79-75 W over the Colonials on Wednesday.

Saint Joseph's got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Erik Reynolds II out in front who scored 20 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Reynolds II didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against the Dukes on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who scored 16 points.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 17-9. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 17-10.

VCU took their victory against the Hawks when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-63. Does VCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

VCU has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.