Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Samford 0-1, VCU 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the VCU Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Samford had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Bulldogs lost to the Boilermakers on Monday, and the Bulldogs lost bad. The score wound up at 98-45. Samford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-17.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored VCU last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cowboys.

Max Shulga put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Samford is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-13 record against the spread.

Odds

VCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Samford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

