Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Seattle 2-1, VCU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The VCU Rams will stay at home for another game and welcome the Seattle Redhawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, VCU's game was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They put the hurt on the Highlanders with a sharp 73-50 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jason Nelson, who scored 19 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zeb Jackson, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seattle last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Lumberjacks by a score of 62-60. Seattle found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Rams now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

Looking ahead to Saturday, VCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

VCU is a big 10.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

