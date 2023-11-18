Halftime Report

Only zero more quarters stand between VCU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 60-56, they have looked like the better team, but there's still zero more quarters to play.

If VCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, Seattle will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Seattle 2-1, VCU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

What to Know

Seattle has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the VCU Rams at 2:00 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. Seattle might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Seattle on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Lumberjacks by a score of 62-60. Seattle found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, VCU's game on Wednesday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. Everything went their way against the Highlanders as the Rams made off with a 73-50 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for VCU.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead VCU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jason Nelson, who earned 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Zeb Jackson, who earned 17 points.

The Redhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Rams, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.