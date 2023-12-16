Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ VCU Rams

Current Records: Temple 6-3, VCU 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Temple Owls will head out on the road to face off against the VCU Rams at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Temple pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10-point favorite Rams.

Last Sunday, the Owls earned a 78-73 victory over the Great Danes. The over/under was set at 151 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Hysier Miller, who scored 28 points along with four steals. Another player making a difference was Jordan Riley, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, VCU entered their game on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 86-58 victory over the Braves. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win VCU has managed all season.

VCU got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Zeb Jackson out in front who scored 18 points along with seven assists and three steals. Jason Nelson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six assists.

The Owls are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for the Rams, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple beat VCU 83-73 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Temple since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

VCU is a big 10-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

VCU and Temple both have 1 win in their last 2 games.