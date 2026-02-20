The No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens will look to get back on track after having their 18-game winning streak snapped when they battle the VCU Rams in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday. VCU is coming off an 89-75 win over George Washington, while Saint Louis dropped an 81-76 decision at Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rams (21-6, 12-2 A-10) can overtake Saint Louis for first place with a win. They have won 10 in a row. The Billikens (24-2, 12-1 A-10), who have won 19 games by double digits this season, are 16-0 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis is set for 7 p.m. ET. VCU leads the all-time series 17-7, but Saint Louis earned a 71-62 win on Jan. 7. Saint Louis is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest VCU vs. Saint Louis odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Saint Louis vs. VCU picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated VCU vs. Saint Louis 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Saint Louis vs. VCU:

VCU vs. Saint Louis spread: Saint Louis -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook VCU vs. Saint Louis over/under: 164.5 points VCU vs. Saint Louis money line: Saint Louis -365, VCU +285 VCU vs. Saint Louis picks: See picks at SportsLine VCU vs. Saint Louis streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Saint Louis vs. VCU predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (166.5 points). The Under has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Under has also hit in six of the last nine VCU games, and in six of the last 10 Saint Louis games. The Rams are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Billikens are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Rams to have two players score 12.6 points or more, including Terrence Hill's projected 13.8 points. The Billikens are projected to have five players score 10 or more points, led by Robbie Avila, who is projected to score 15.2 points. The Under clears in over 60% of simulations.

How to make VCU vs. Saint Louis picks

