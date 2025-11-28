Teams looking to take third place in the 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament clash when the VCU Rams take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday morning. VCU dropped an 89-74 decision to Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Thursday, while Virginia Tech dropped a 77-66 decision to St. Mary's. The Rams (4-3), who tied for first in the Atlantic 10 with George Mason at 15-3 and were 28-7 overall last season, are 1-2 on neutral courts in 2025-26. The Hokies (6-1), who tied for ninth with four other teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 8-12 and were 13-19 overall, are 2-1 on neutral courts.

Tipoff from Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas, is set for 10:30 a.m. ET. This will be the second meeting between the schools. VCU earned an 82-52 win on Dec. 21, 2013, in Richmond, Va. VCU is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest VCU vs. Virginia Tech odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5.

Now, the model has simulated VCU vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Virginia Tech vs. VCU:

VCU vs. Virginia Tech spread: VCU -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook VCU vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 153.5 points VCU vs. Virginia Tech money line: VCU -122, Virginia Tech +102 VCU vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine VCU vs. Virginia Tech streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make VCU vs. Virginia Tech picks

VCU has gone under in four of its last six games, while Virginia Tech has hit the Under in each of the last three games. The Rams are 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Hokies are 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects VCU to have six players to score eight or more points, led by Nyk Lewis' 9.5 points. The Hokies, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score in double figures, led by Tobi Lawal with 12.7. The model projects a combined total of 149 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

