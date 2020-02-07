VCU vs. Davidson odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from model on 33-15 run

It's a critical Atlantic 10 showdown when the Virginia Commonwealth Rams host the Davidson Wildcats on Friday night at the Siegel Center. Both teams have won four of their last five games, but the Rams (16-6) lost 87-75 to Rhode Island on Friday to fall to 6-3 in the conference. Davidson (11-10) is 5-4 in the A-10 after routing UMass 85-50 on Saturday.

VCU needs to rebound quickly if it hopes to qualify for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET in Richmond, Va. The Rams are nine-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. VCU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 137.

Davidson vs. VCU spread: Rams -9

Davidson vs. VCU over-under: 137

Davidson vs. VCU money line: Rams -452, Wildcats +341

VCU: The Rams are averaging just 11.6 turnovers in the last 15 games.

DAV: F Hyunjung Lee is 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and has 28 points over the past two games

Why VCU can cover

The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and VCU has the depth to wear teams down. The Rams have 10 players who average at least 13 minutes, led by top scorer and rebounder Marcus Santos-Silva at forward. The junior averages 13 points and nine rebounds in 26.8 minutes, and All-Atlantic 10 guard De'Riante Jenkins scores 10.7 points while distributing the ball and making the clutch shots.

The Rams play relentless defense, and the home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings. Opponents average just 63.5 points per game, and VCU gets 9.5 steals per game, led by Jenkins (two). Marcus Evans gets 1.5 and averages 10.3 points, while Santos-Silva averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Why Davidson can cover

Even so, the Rams aren't a lock to cover the VCU vs. Davidson spread. Davidson is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the Wildcats have the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in Jon Axel Gudmundsson. The senior from Iceland averages 14.9 points, seven rebounds and 4.1 assists and he runs a team that meshes well. Guard Kellan Grady is the top scorer at 16 per game, and he and Gudmundson have combined to hit 74 3-pointers, with each shooting better than 32 percent.

The Wildcats are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games following a win of more than 20 points, and forward Luka Brajkovic (11.4) and guard Carter Collins (10) also score in double figures.

