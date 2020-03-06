VCU vs. Davidson odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 6 predictions by model on 72-48 run

The VCU Rams look for the season sweep when they visit the Davidson Wildcats for an Atlantic-10 regular-season finale on Friday night. The Rams (18-12) pulled off a 73-62 victory against the Wildcats (15-14) on Feb. 7. Davidson has lost two in a row after falling 80-63 to Richmond on Tuesday, while VCU has lost six of its last seven, including an 80-77 overtime setback against Duquesne on Tuesday. The Rams were expected to contend in the A-10, but things have fallen apart since they started 7-3 in the conference. The Wildcats are led by reigning A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are four-point favorites in the latest VCU vs. Davidson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5. Before considering your Davidson vs. VCU picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

VCU vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -4

VCU vs. Davidson over-under: 136.5

VCU vs. Davidson money line: Davidson -174, VCU +141

Davidson: G Kellan Grady has hit 24 of 48 three-pointers over the past 10 games.

VCU: The Rams are averaging just 11.4 turnovers over the past 23 games.

Why Davidson can cover

The favorite is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings, and Gudmundsson is the player who makes Davidson tick. The 6-foot-5 senior averages 14.4 points and team-highs in rebounds (7.2) and assists (4.4). The Wildcats are shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range in conference games, led by Gudmundsson and leading scorer Kellan Grady (17.1). Gudmundsson has made a third of his 168 three-point tries, while the 6-5 junior Grady has hit 37 percent on 135 attempts.

The home team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings, and Gudmundsson and Grady each average more than a steal per game. The Wildcats allow 67.6 points per game, while VCU scores 70.9. Davidson is 12-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-14 when opponents exceed 64.

Why VCU can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Davidson vs. VCU spread on Friday. The Rams have a very disruptive defense, and they face a Davidson team that is 1-4 against the spread in its last five Friday games. The Rams have forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.9 percent of all possessions, ranking eighth in the nation, and they forced 21 turnovers and committed just nine in the 11-point win against the Wildcats last month. VCU is 10th in the nation with 9.1 steals per game, and Marcus Santos-Silva blocks 1.3 shots and grabs 9.1 rebounds per game.

Santos-Silva is also the leading scorer for the Rams, averaging 12.8 points per game. He scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's loss to Duquesne. Issac Vann and Nah'Shon Hyland each scored 13 in the losing effort, and they are combining for 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and two steals.

How to make VCU vs. Davidson picks

