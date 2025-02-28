The VCU Rams are set to host the Davidson Wildcats in a A-10 matchup at the Siegel Center on Friday. VCU is 23-5 overall and 14-0 at home, while Davidson is 16-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Rams are looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume and win their eighth straight game after beating Richmond 78-60 on Tuesday. The Wildcats are looking to close out their season on a high note and bounce back from a 57-56 loss to Saint Louis on Feb. 25. VCU is 18-9 and Davidson is 14-12-1 against the spread this season.

Tipoff in Richmond is at 7 p.m. ET. VCU is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Davidson vs. VCU odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 140.5 points. Before locking in any VCU vs. Davidson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

VCU vs. Davidson spread: VCU -14.5

VCU vs. Davidson over/under: 140.5 points

VCU vs. Davidson money line: Davidson: +830, VCU: -1429

Why VCU can cover

VCU has been arguably the best team in the A-10 all season and is coming off a dominant win on Tuesday, beating Richmond 78-60. VCU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Max Shulga, who scored 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Bamisile, who scored 13 points plus eight rebounds.

The Rams are now at the point of the season where they are looking to avoid any slip ups that may hurt them on Selection Sunday. VCU is in a tight race with George Mason for the regular season A-10 title, though both teams are currently projected to be in the NCAA Tournament field in March. The Rams have performed well against the number this year, going 18-9 ATS thus far.

Why Davidson can cover

Davidson is coming off a heart-breaking last second loss to Saint Louis in their last outing. The Wildcats lost that game 57-56 on a last second tip-in. With the chance to pull off a massive upset and shake up the conference standings, motivation should be high for Davidson on Friday night.

Forward Reed Bailey leads the way for Davidson. This season, the 6-foot-10 junior is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game -- all team highs. His supporting cast includes forward Bobby Durkin, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

How to make Davidson vs. VCU picks

The model has simulated VCU vs. Davidson 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of computer simulations.

