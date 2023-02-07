Who's Playing

Dayton @ VCU

Current Records: Dayton 15-9; VCU 18-6

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU will be strutting in after a victory while the Flyers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dayton came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 68-59. Guard Kobe Elvis wasn't much of a difference maker for Dayton; Elvis finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU was able to grind out a solid win over the Billikens, winning 73-65. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. took over for the Rams, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 51% of their total).

The Flyers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Dayton's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Dayton is now 15-9 while VCU sits at 18-6. VCU is 12-5 after wins this year, and Dayton is 5-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Rams are a 4.5-point favorite against the Flyers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rams, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dayton.