VCU vs. Dayton: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dayton @ VCU

Current Records: Dayton 23-2; VCU 17-8

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the #5 Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Dayton is coming into the matchup hot, having won 14 in a row.

Dayton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, winning 71-63. The Flyers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jalen Crutcher, who had 17 points and five assists, and forward Obi Toppin, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Richmond Spiders took down VCU 77-59 this past Saturday. Forward Marcus Santos-Silva put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 boards.

The Flyers are now 23-2 while VCU sits at 17-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.6. But VCU ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Flyers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 143

Series History

VCU have won five out of their last nine games against Dayton.