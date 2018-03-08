VCU vs. Dayton odds: Atlantic 10 Tournament picks from advanced computer model

The second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament tips off Thursday at noon ET with a matchup between VCU and Dayton, two teams looking to make a surprising postseason run. VCU is favored by two points, unchanged from the opening line.

Josh Cunningham will score 13 points for the Flyers, while VCU's Justin Tillman goes for 13 points and seven rebounds.

The model has taken into account Dayton's (14-16) huge offensive slide down the stretch. The Flyers' offense collapsed, scoring 56 points or fewer in three of their final four contests.

VCU, meanwhile, has scored at least 80 in three of its past four. The Rams are led by Tillman, the senior forward averaging 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds. He enters Thursday's game having recorded five consecutive double-doubles.

But just because Tillman and VCU's offense have been explosive doesn't mean they can cover as slight favorites.

The Rams are just 2-4 against the spread in their past six games and have lost two of their past three meetings against the Flyers, including an embarrassing 106-79 defeat earlier this season.

