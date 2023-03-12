The VCU Rams and the Dayton Flyers were the top two teams in the Atlantic 10 this season and now they'll square off in the 2023 A-10 Championship this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. A spot in the NCAA Tournament will be on the line, with Dayton seeking its first berth since 2017, while VCU last made March Madness in 2021. The Rams are 26-7 on the season and went 15-3 in the conference, while the Flyers are 21-11 with a 12-6 mark in the Atlantic 10. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The latest VCU vs. Dayton odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Rams as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 124.5.

VCU vs. Dayton date: Sunday, March 12

VCU vs. Dayton time: 1 p.m. ET

VCU vs. Dayton TV channel: CBS

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season.

For Dayton vs. VCU, the model is backing the Flyers to cover the spread as 2.5-point underdogs. Anthony Grant and the Flyers were robbed of potentially being a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament by the global pandemic, so Grant will look for his first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years as Dayton's head coach despite four 20-win seasons.

These two programs split their season series, with VCU winning 63-62 in Dayton, while the Flyers captured a 62-58 victory when they visited the Rams. Expect a hard-fought, physical battle and that would seemingly favor Dayton on the neutral floor with a size advantage inside.

Six-foot-10 forward DaRon Holmes II is averaging 18.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season for the Flyers and Dayton has a total of six players in its rotation who are 6-foot-6 or taller. Grant's squad uses that length well, while VCU generally tends to favor overwhelming ball pressure by smaller, quicker players.

