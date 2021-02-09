The Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is 11-5 overall and 7-2 at home, while VCU is 13-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Rams are 11-2 in their last 13 games, while Dayton has won six of its last eight.

The Rams are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Dayton vs. VCU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any VCU vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Dayton vs. VCU:

Dayton vs. VCU spread: Dayton +1.5

Dayton vs. VCU over-under: 133.5 points

Dayton vs. VCU money line: VCU -125, Dayton +105

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers beat the George Mason Patriots 74-65 this past Friday. Dayton got its win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Ibi Watson out in front shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points and five rebounds. Watson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The senior guard is knocking down 44.9 percent of his field goals, and he's scored 20 or more points in two of his last three outings.

Dayton has been sensational on its home floor over the years. In fact, the Flyers are 18-2 in their last 20 games at home. In addition, Dayton is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games against an Atlantic 10 opponent.

What you need to know about VCU

Meanwhile, VCU escaped with a win last Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. VCU relied on the efforts of forward Levi Stockard III, who had 15 points, and guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

The Rams have also dominated this series in recent years. In fact, VCU is 5-2 in its last seven meetings against Dayton. The Rams are 5-2 against the spread during that span, but they've covered the number just once in their last seven games this season.

