The VCU Rams (25-5, 15-2 A-10) will try to clinch an outright Atlantic 10 conference championship when they host the Dayton Flyers (21-9, 11-6) on Friday night. VCU is riding a nine-game winning streak and already clinched a share of the league's regular-season title along with the No. 1 seed in the upcoming A-10 Tournament next week. The Rams can seal the outright title with a win on Friday or a George Mason loss to Richmond on Saturday. Dayton is in a three-way tie for third place in the standings after winning five of its last six games, including a 75-67 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday.

VCU vs. Dayton spread: VCU -8.5

VCU vs. Dayton over/under: 142.5 points

VCU vs. Dayton money line: VCU: -435, Dayton: +335

Why VCU can cover

VCU has clearly been the top team in the conference this season, with its two A-10 losses coming on the road by single digits. The Rams are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, including a 70-54 win over second-place George Mason in the lone regular-season meeting. They are coming off a 71-62 win at Duquesne on Tuesday, clinching at least a share of the conference title.

Senior guard Max Shulga had 22 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor and a 9 of 11 mark from the charity stripe. Shulga is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game this season, while senior guard Joe Bamisile is adding 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. VCU has covered the spread in seven straight home games and four of its last five games overall.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton has won five of its last six games and is on a three-game winning streak, moving into a tie for third place in the conference standings. The Flyers picked up a road win at Rhode Island on Feb. 26 before notching home wins over Richmond and Saint Louis. Senior guard Enoch Cheeks scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Saint Louis, shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.

Senior forward Nate Santos added 13 points and six rebounds, while three other Dayton players finished in double figures. Santos leads the team with 14.2 points per game, followed by Cheeks (13.4 ppg), Javon Bennett (10.4) and Malachi Smith (10.3). This could potentially be a letdown spot for VCU after it already secured the No. 1 seed in the A-10 Tournament.

How to make VCU vs. Dayton picks

