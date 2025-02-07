Longtime Atlantic-10 foes will renew their rivalry as part of Friday's college basketball schedule. The VCU Rams will visit the Dayton Flyers, with both teams on an upward trend. VCU (18-5) is 8-2 in conference play and has won eight of its last nine. As for Dayton (16-7), it is 6-4 in the A-10 and has won five of its last six contests. The Rams lead the head-to-head series with a 15-9 record, however, it was the Flyers who prevailed in their last meeting, 91-86, in March 2024. VCU is 14-8 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Dayton is 11-11 ATS.

VCU vs. Dayton spread: VCU -1.5

VCU vs. Dayton over/under: 139.5 points

VCU vs. Dayton money line: VCU -123, Dayton +103

VCU vs. Dayton streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why VCU can cover

The Rams aren't just winning on the scoreboard, as they are also prevailing versus the spread in recent games. VCU is 6-1 ATS over its last seven and is covering at a 70% clip (14-6) as a favorite this season. Meanwhile, Dayton is only 3-9 versus the spread over its last 12 games and hasn't fared well in its home arena. The Flyers are only 1-5 ATS over their last six at UD Arena, and they've also outright lost three of their last four home games versus VCU.

Few teams can stack up defensively to Virginia Commonwealth, who rank among the top dozen teams in Division I in both points allowed per game and defensive rating. VCU excels both inside the arc, as it ranks eighth nationally in blocks per game, and on the perimeter, as just seven teams allow fewer made 3-pointers per game. On offense, the team's five leading scorers are all seniors, and it is led by the well-traveled Joe Bamisile. He's at his fourth school in five years, tops the Rams with 16.2 points per game, and has scored in double-figures in 21 of 23 starts this year. See which team to pick here.

Why Dayton can cover

The 3-point shot is the great equalizer in college basketball, and the Flyers excel in that regard. They lead the A-10 in 3-point percentage, with each of their top three scorers knocking down over 38% of attempts from downtown. Pittsburgh transfer, Nate Santos has hit 49% of his 3-pointers over his last eight games, and he's doing it with a high volume at 4.9 attempts per game over that stretch.

Santos leads Dayton with 14.3 points, and he had outings of 19 and 21 points in two matchups with the Rams last season. He is one of five Flyers averaging at least 9.5 points as coach Anthony Grant has a deep rotation of 11 players. Among those is 7-foot-1 Frenchman, Amael L'Etang, who is seeing more playing time of late and has seven blocks over his last three games. He poses a major deterrent in the lane against a VCU squad whose top four scorers are all 6-foot-5 or shorter. See which team to pick here.

