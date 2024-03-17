A champion will be crowned on Sunday when the VCU Rams square off against Duquesne Dukes in the Atlantic 10 Tournament title game on CBS and Paramount+. The Rams knocked off Saint Joseph's in Saturday's semifinals, while Duquesne advanced to the championship game behind a double-digit victory over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes secured an impressive 69-59 victory on the road when these two teams met on March 5.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. VCU is favored by 2.5 points in the latest VCU vs. Duquesne odds, while the over/under is 127 points via SportsLine consensus. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch VCU vs. Duquesne

VCU vs. Duquesne date: Sunday, March 17

VCU vs. Duquesne time: 1 p.m. ET

VCU vs. Duquesne TV channel: CBS

VCU vs. Duquesne live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Duquesne vs. VCU

Before tuning into the VCU vs. Duquesne game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Duquesne vs. VCU, the model predicts the Rams to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. VCU has dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 11 meetings against Duquesne. In addition, the Rams are 12-1 in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite and they've won five consecutive games played on a Sunday.

VCU is led offensively by guard Max Shulga, who's averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. In Saturday's semifinal win over Saint Joseph's, Shulga stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Rams have also given up 62 points or less in all three of their victories in the A10 Tournament, a big reason why VCU covers the spread well over 50% of the time. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream college basketball on CBS

