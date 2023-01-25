Who's Playing

George Mason @ VCU

Current Records: George Mason 12-8; VCU 15-5

What to Know

The VCU Rams won both of their matches against the George Mason Patriots last season (85-70 and 72-66) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. VCU and GMU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but last week VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU enjoyed a cozy 74-62 win over the Spiders. VCU got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jamir Watkins (15), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (14), forward Brandon Johns Jr. (12), guard Jayden Nunn (11), and guard David Shriver (10).

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Patriots have finally found some success away from home. They netted a 79-72 victory over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday. GMU can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought VCU up to 15-5 and GMU to 12-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VCU is stumbling into the game with the 10th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. GMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 8-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

VCU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against George Mason.