The George Washington Colonials and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Charles E. Smith Center. George Washington is 3-7 overall and 2-4 at home, while VCU is 9-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. VCU has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with George Washington and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

However, VCU has failed to cover in three of its last four games entering Wednesday, while George Washington has covered in three of its last four. The Rams are favored by 11.5-points in the latest VCU vs. George Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 143.5.

VCU vs. George Washington spread: VCU -11.5

VCU vs. George Washington over-under: 143.5 points

What you need to know about George Washington

The Colonials sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-73 win over the Duquesne Dukes last week. George Washington's forward Jamison Battle looked sharp as he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 29 points and seven rebounds.

Battle and James Bishop carry the bulk of the scoring load for George Washington, with Battle averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while Bishop averages 19.7 points and 6.1 assists per game. Former Syracuse and Vanderbilt transfer Matthew Moyer is averaging a double-double per game with 10.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about VCU

Meanwhile, VCU entered its contest against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday without any home losses but lost by a decisive 83-68 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who had 24 points in addition to five boards. The former top-100 recruit was named to the A-10 All-Freshman team last year and is averaging 18.2 points per game this season.

VCU took its matchup against George Washington when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 75-51 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have home-court advantage.

How to make VCU vs. George Washington picks

