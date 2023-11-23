Iowa State (4-0) will put its perfect record on the line when it faces VCU (3-1) in the ESPN Events Invitational 2023 on Thursday evening. The Cyclones have rattled off four consecutive blowout wins to open the season, with all of those victories coming by at least 30 points. Their most recent win came in a 92-37 win over Grambling on Sunday, easily covering the 28-point spread. VCU opened its campaign with a shocking loss to McNeese State, but it has responded with three straight wins.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The Cyclones are favored by 12.5 points in the latest VCU vs. Iowa State odds, while the over/under is 131 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Iowa State vs. VCU spread: Iowa State -12.5

Iowa State vs. VCU over/under: 131 points

Iowa State vs. VCU money line: Iowa State -878, VCU +583

Why VCU can cover

VCU got off to a slow start to the season, but it has bounced back with three straight wins to generate momentum heading into this tournament. The Rams beat Samford and Radford by double digits before beating Seattle on Saturday. Senior guard Zeb Jackson led the way with 20 points and six rebounds against Seattle, knocking down 5 of 11 attempts from the floor.

Jackson has been the team's leading scorer overall this season, averaging 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Max Shulga is filling up the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds, while sophomore guard Jason Nelson is adding 9.8 points off the bench. The Rams have been a profitable team to back since the end of last season, covering the spread in nine of their last 13 games.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State has already put together four dominant performances this season, cruising to blowout wins over Green Bay, Lindenwood, Idaho State and Grambling. The Cyclones won all of those games by more than 30 points, as their offense is averaging 91.3 points per game. They also lead the nation defensively, giving up just 45.8 points per contest.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger had success in a Thanksgiving-week tournament during his first season with Iowa State in 2021-22, as the Cyclones knocked off No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis to win the NIT Season Tip-Off. They took down Villanova and top-ranked North Carolina last year before losing to UConn in the Phil Knight Invitational final. Iowa State has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

How to make VCU vs. Iowa State picks

