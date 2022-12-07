Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ VCU

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-2; VCU 5-3

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. Jacksonville should still be riding high after a victory, while the Rams will be looking to get back in the win column.

VCU came up short against the Temple Owls this past Saturday, falling 83-73. Four players on VCU scored in the double digits: guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (16), forward Jalen DeLoach (16), guard Jayden Nunn (14), and forward Jamir Watkins (14). Jayden Nunn's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 74-39 win over the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

VCU is now 5-3 while the Dolphins sit at 4-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rams are stumbling into the game with the 31st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Jacksonville's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 54.7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.