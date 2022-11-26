Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ VCU

Current Records: Kennesaw State 4-2; VCU 3-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

VCU ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Tigers when they played on Sunday, losing 62-47. Forward Jamir Watkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Watkins' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers last week.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State has to be aching after a bruising 85-61 defeat to the Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Owls were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

VCU is now 3-2 while Kennesaw State sits at 4-2. Neither VCU (1-0 after losses) nor Kennesaw State (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.