Who's Playing

La Salle @ VCU

Current Records: La Salle 6-7; VCU 9-4

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 7-0 against the La Salle Explorers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. VCU will play host again and welcome La Salle to Stuart Siegel Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Rams are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but last Wednesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU took their contest against Navy by a conclusive 74-52 score. VCU can attribute much of their success to forward Jalen DeLoach, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Explorers capped 2022 off with an 80-76 victory over the Howard Bison. Having forecasted a close win for La Salle, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Brantley (24), guard Anwar Gill (18), forward Fousseyni Drame (13), and guard Jhamir Brickus (11).

Their wins bumped VCU to 9-4 and La Salle to 6-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when VCU and La Salle clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Series History

VCU have won all of the games they've played against La Salle in the last eight years.