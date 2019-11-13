VCU vs. LSU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

VCU (home) vs. LSU (away)

Current Records: VCU 2-0; LSU 1-0

Last Season Records: VCU 25-7; LSU 26-6

What to Know

The VCU Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, VCU took down the North Texas Mean Green 59-56 last week.

Meanwhile, LSU took care of business in their home opener. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (25) and won 88-79 over the Bowling Green Falcons. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Javonte Smart, who had 21 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, and F Emmitt Williams, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, VCU are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Tigers to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when VCU and LSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.