VCU vs. LSU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch VCU vs. LSU basketball game
Who's Playing
VCU (home) vs. LSU (away)
Current Records: VCU 2-0; LSU 1-0
Last Season Records: VCU 25-7; LSU 26-6
What to Know
The VCU Rams will stay at home another game and welcome the LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, VCU took down the North Texas Mean Green 59-56 last week.
Meanwhile, LSU took care of business in their home opener. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (25) and won 88-79 over the Bowling Green Falcons. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Javonte Smart, who had 21 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, and F Emmitt Williams, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, VCU are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Tigers to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when VCU and LSU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 25, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. LSU 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes a tumble
The Wildcats had their 52-game winning streak against nonconference unranked teams at home...
-
LSU vs. VCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's LSU vs. VCU game 10,000 times.
-
Wiseman can't lift Memphis over Oregon
Tuesday night made it obvious why Memphis is disregarding warnings from the NCAA: it needs...
-
No. 1 Kentucky upset by Evansville
Kentucky had just been elevated to No. 1 in the nation when it was served a massive home upset
-
Memphis vs. Oregon odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Memphis vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
College hoops odds: UK now the favorite
After just one week, there has been a shakeup at the top of the odds to win the NCAA Tournament
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...