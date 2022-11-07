Who's Playing

Manhattan @ VCU

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the VCU Rams will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Stuart Siegel Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Manhattan (15-15), so the team is looking forward to a new start. VCU ended up 22-10 last season and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 80-74.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaspers allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 24th most (bottom 93%) in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Manhattan, VCU was 10th best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 9.2 on average. In other words, Manhattan will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

Since the experts predict a loss, Manhattan will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.