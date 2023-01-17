Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ VCU
Current Records: Massachusetts 11-6; VCU 13-5
What to Know
The VCU Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. VCU and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
VCU escaped with a win this past Friday against the Dayton Flyers by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. VCU's guard David Shriver filled up the stat sheet, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 18 points.
Meanwhile, UMass beat the Rhode Island Rams 75-65 this past Saturday. Forward Matt Cross was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Minutemen, picking up 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped VCU to 13-5 and UMass to 11-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
VCU have won five out of their last seven games against Massachusetts.
- Feb 26, 2022 - VCU 77 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Feb 26, 2020 - Massachusetts 60 vs. VCU 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - VCU 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - VCU 82 vs. Massachusetts 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - VCU 81 vs. Massachusetts 64
- Mar 11, 2016 - VCU 85 vs. Massachusetts 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Massachusetts 69 vs. VCU 63