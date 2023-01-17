Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ VCU

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-6; VCU 13-5

What to Know

The VCU Rams will be returning home after a two-game road trip. VCU and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

VCU escaped with a win this past Friday against the Dayton Flyers by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. VCU's guard David Shriver filled up the stat sheet, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 18 points.

Meanwhile, UMass beat the Rhode Island Rams 75-65 this past Saturday. Forward Matt Cross was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Minutemen, picking up 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped VCU to 13-5 and UMass to 11-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

VCU have won five out of their last seven games against Massachusetts.