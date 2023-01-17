Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ VCU

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-6; VCU 13-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the VCU Rams are heading back home. VCU and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Stuart Siegel Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

VCU escaped with a win this past Friday against the Dayton Flyers by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. VCU's guard David Shriver filled up the stat sheet, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 18 points.

Meanwhile, UMass bagged a 75-65 victory over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday. Massachusetts' forward Matt Cross was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points along with seven boards.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought VCU up to 13-5 and the Minutemen to 11-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VCU ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.4 on average. Less enviably, UMass has allowed their opponents an average of 7.4 steals per game, the 52nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won five out of their last seven games against Massachusetts.