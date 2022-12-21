Who's Playing

Navy @ VCU

Current Records: Navy 7-4; VCU 8-4

What to Know

The VCU Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Stuart Siegel Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

VCU entered their matchup this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the Northern Illinois Huskies 90-63. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was forward Jamir Watkins, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Navy simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Washington College Shoremen at home 93-54.

Their wins bumped VCU to 8-4 and Navy to 7-4. Both VCU and the Midshipmen have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.