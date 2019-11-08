VCU vs. North Texas: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

VCU (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: VCU 1-0; North Texas 1-0

Last Season Records: VCU 25-7; North Texas 21-12

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will face off against the VCU Rams on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Everything came up roses for North Texas against the Oklahoma Christian Eagles as the squad secured a 79-40 victory.

Meanwhile, VCU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, they took down the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 72-58. Among those leading the charge for the Rams was F Marcus Santos-Silva, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 16-point favorite against the Mean Green.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.