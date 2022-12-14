Who's Playing

Radford @ VCU

Current Records: Radford 6-4; VCU 6-4

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to Stuart Siegel Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the VCU Rams. VCU will be strutting in after a win while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Radford as they fell 77-74 to the VMI Keydets this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, VCU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Howard Bison on Sunday, winning 70-60. Forward Jalen DeLoach and forward Brandon Johns Jr. were among the main playmakers for VCU as the former had 11 points in addition to six steals and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Radford is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Highlanders and the Rams now sit at an identical 6-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Radford comes into the contest boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%. On the other end of the spectrum, VCU has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Radford's 8.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.