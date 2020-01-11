VCU vs. Rhode Island: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ VCU

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-5; VCU 12-3

What to Know

The VCU Rams will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between VCU and the George Mason Patriots on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as VCU wrapped it up with a 72-59 victory. It was another big night for F Marcus Santos-Silva, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island strolled past the Davidson Wildcats with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 69-58. Among those leading the charge for Rhode Island was G Fatts Russell, who had 26 points.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

VCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 75-70 to Rhode Island. The loss knocked VCU out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Rhode Island with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds

The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Rhode Island have won six out of their last eight games against VCU.