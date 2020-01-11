VCU vs. Rhode Island: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch VCU vs. Rhode Island basketball game
Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ VCU
Current Records: Rhode Island 9-5; VCU 12-3
What to Know
The VCU Rams will take on the Rhode Island Rams at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between VCU and the George Mason Patriots on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as VCU wrapped it up with a 72-59 victory. It was another big night for F Marcus Santos-Silva, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island strolled past the Davidson Wildcats with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 69-58. Among those leading the charge for Rhode Island was G Fatts Russell, who had 26 points.
VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
VCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 75-70 to Rhode Island. The loss knocked VCU out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Rhode Island with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rams are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Rhode Island have won six out of their last eight games against VCU.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Rhode Island 75 vs. VCU 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Rhode Island 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Rhode Island 71 vs. VCU 65
- Mar 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 76 vs. VCU 67
- Feb 02, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. VCU 68
- Mar 12, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. VCU 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Rhode Island 69 vs. VCU 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - VCU 83 vs. Rhode Island 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Top 25 And 1: Oregon edges Arizona in OT
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic